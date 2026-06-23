Sage of Quay® Dispatch

The Epstein Class Owns You: Catherine Austin Fitts on Escaping the Central Banking Trap

In a candid conversation on Elizabeth Lane TV, Catherine Austin Fitts (often referred to as Cathrin) breaks down the “central banking warfare model” where elites print money from nothing, backed by military and intelligence power, to extract cheap labor and resources while trapping everyday people in debt, inflation, and dependency. She explains how pos…