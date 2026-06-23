WHO REALLY WROTE THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE? WHO GIVES A FUK...IT'S NOT LIKE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE FIGHTING FEARLESSLY FOR IT'S MESSAGE OF FREEDOM!
MORE LIES TO DEAL WITH...BIG SURPRISE...STAY ON THE FILES...
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
Armored Vehicles & Laser Sights at Dawn: Inside the FBI Raid on Samourai Wallet’s CEO
In a powerful interview, Lauren Rodriguez recounts the pre-dawn FBI raid on her family home in April 2024, where dozens of heavily armed agents, an armored MRAP vehicle, drones, and laser-sighted rifles surrounded the house of her husband Keonne Rodriguez — the non-violent CEO of the open-source, non-custodial Bitcoin privacy wallet Samourai. Facing cha…
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7 hours ago · 2 likes · Sage O'Quay
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
The Epstein Class Owns You: Catherine Austin Fitts on Escaping the Central Banking Trap
In a candid conversation on Elizabeth Lane TV, Catherine Austin Fitts (often referred to as Cathrin) breaks down the “central banking warfare model” where elites print money from nothing, backed by military and intelligence power, to extract cheap labor and resources while trapping everyday people in debt, inflation, and dependency. She explains how pos…
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7 hours ago · 2 likes · Sage O'Quay
Tee Ashby
US affordability crisis: People struggling to choose between food and gas | This is America
For people right across America everything has been getting more expensive…
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17 hours ago · 37 likes · 21 comments · Tee Ashby