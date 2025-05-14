WHO NEEDS FREEDOM & SOVEREIGNTY WHEN WE HAVE THE 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT' 'FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED' USA INC CORPORATION...
AYE’s Substack
GWEN TOWERS ⚠️ GWEN (Ground Wave Emergency Network) allows specific frequencies to be tailored to the geomagnetic-field strength in each area, allowing the magnetic field to be altered.
GWEN TOWERS - WHAT ARE THEY REALLY FOR …
Read more
4 days ago · 5 likes · Clan Macleod
Diva Drops
CHEMTRAILS - WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE UP CLOSE...
https://x.com/tommyrazorcuts/status/1921317450672374190…
Read more
a day ago · 39 likes · 30 comments · Pasheen Stonebrooke
Watchman On The Tower
Gain Of Function Is Ok With DoD And Darpa? What Kind Of Country Are We Living In??
While Trump is galavanting around the world building the American Empire or so called Golden Age, back here in America we are once again considering whether or not we should be subject to Covid vaccines again…
Read more
4 hours ago · 3 likes · Scott Cooper
The WinePress News
‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change
The following report was first published on December 18th, 2024, on winepressnews.com…
Read more
2 hours ago · 4 likes · The WinePress