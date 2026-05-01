With US Spending, Inflation and The US Deficit at All Time Highs, Who’s Benefiting From This Slow Erosion of American Dominance? Who’s Organizing This? - click here to read this brand-new article.

Trauma Based Mind Control Explained - Find Out How it Works and How to Keep Chronic Trauma Based Abusers Away from You and Your Family - click here to listen to my brand-new 7 minute walk and talk.

If You Ever Wanted to Start an Online Business and You Have No Business Experience Whatsoever - This Is Your Time to Shine - click here to see the 13 skills I’ll teach you, which makes opening your brand-new online business feel like child’s play. Come work with me LIVE.

Gareth Icke Breaks Down What a Psyop Smells, Sounds and Tastes Like. A Great Education in State Managed Mind Control - click here to watch and listen.