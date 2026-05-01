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Yep. I was in a bad long term relationship with a text book narcissist. I was verbally and emotionally abused for years. Had to have total control of everything. If I questioned him about anything he became irritated and defensive. He would yell and have temper tantrum’s and an hour later he was fine. They have no emotional connections and always have to be right. And no accountability ever. And they will replace you once you are on to them. And you are no longer admiring or praising them. I was always walking on egg shells and so confused. I’m finally free of him but my nervous system is shot. I know exactly what you are talking about on a personal level. The trauma is real. Most in power are indeed narcissist.