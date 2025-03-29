We are surrounded by NATO forces: “An American CEO Fraudulently Posing As The 47th President of The United States of America” (Alicia’s Added Statement), Fusion Center Sheriff, Mayor, Town Council, Public Works, Cable TV, SMART METERS, LED, Ring Cameras, 7G WSN Dust.

Juxtaposition's Tenets of Thinking:

1) Recognition

2) Interpretation

3) Expectation

You must think for yourself. Everyone else is either lying or is WRONG!

But isn't the USA already a British crown colony?

YES Doreen…EXACTLY, but very few Americans even know that!

A Clown Convention or Trump Cabinet Meeting? Send in The CLOWNS…