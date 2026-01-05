Captain K's Corner

Timothy J. Walz: A Political Obituary of Incompetence (2006-2026)

There is no such thing as easing your way into a New Year in the Trump era, where politics is bloodsport and massive stories fade away like a wave into the ocean as soon as the next crest rises. This morning, a week after having been fully crippled by a 23-year-old with a camera, Minnesota Governor and former Vice Presidential candidate…