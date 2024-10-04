The Vigilant Fox @vigilantfox

Vigilant News

Where’s the Money for Hurricane Victims? You're not going to like the answer.“In the last two years, the Biden-Harris administration spent a BILLION dollars of FEMA money on illegal aliens" and now they don't have enough funds “to make it through the season.”

The billion spent on illegals includes things like Xboxes, free hotel rooms, and culturally-appropriate food. Meanwhile, as @JesseBWatters pointed out, “Half a million of the migrants here are criminals, rapists, convicted murderers.” “And the Biden-Harris administration gave people like that money before they gave hurricane victims money.”

This is so disgraceful that Kamala should be disqualified from ever holding public office again.