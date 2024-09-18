https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ixbkj0W1pX2/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Capitalist Greed Fueled the Catastrophic Hawaii Wildfires in Hawaii have killed over 100 people, and hundreds remain missing. From draining historic wetlands to failing to invest in safe energy infrastructure, the capitalist thirst for profits above all else helped create the disaster.—

https://jacobin.com/2023/08/maui-fires-hawaiian-electric-capitalism-colonialism-green-new-deal