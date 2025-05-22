WHEN I BECAME A WHISTLEBLOWER AGAINST AMERICAN AIRLINES CORRUPTION…THEY WERE KILLING LESS OF US BACK THEN…I GUESS I CAN CONSIDER MYSELF QUITE LUCKY…IF I SPILLED THE BEANS TODAY…I’M NOT SO SURE I’D STILL BE HERE MAKING THESE CORRUPT MFING BASTARDS’ LIVES AS MISERABLE AS I POSSIBLY CAN FROM MY LITTLE COMPUTER…BACK THEN…I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW HALF OF THE SHIT I KNOW TODAY REGARDING SEPTEMBER 11TH…WHICH WE ALL KNOW DID NOT HAPPEN THE WAY WE WERE TOLD…

DURING THE AFTERMATH…AMERICA AND THE ENTIRE WORLD WERE PURPOSELY PARALYZED FROM THEIR DESPOTIC LIES…AND THE BULLSHIT WE WERE FED!

I WILL BE RE-WRITING / EDITING CHAPTER 1 OF THAT BOOK, ‘DEAR AMY’ WITH THE INFORMATION OF WHAT ACTUALLY WENT DOWN ON THAT DAY… MY FLIGHT CREW FAMILY OF OVER 35 YEARS…INCLUDING FLIGHT ATTENDANT MADELINE ‘AMY’ SWEENEY…ALL DID DIE ON THAT GOD FORSAKEN DAY…BUT NOT IN THE WAY WE WERE TOLD…THEY WERE KILLED…

AA FLIGHT # 11 NEVER CRASHED INTO THE TOWERS OR THE PENTAGON…OR BUILDING 7…AA FLIGHT # 77 NEVER WENT INTO THE PENTAGON…THAT WAS A MISSILE COMPLIMENTS OF THE USA INC SCUMBAG BUSH ADMINISTRATION…WITH THE HELP OF ISRAEL… THEY MADE THAT ALL HAPPEN…THEN BLAMED IT ON THOSE BAD MUSLIMS WITH BOXCUTTERS …AS IF!!!

THEY NEEDED THAT BULLSHIT DRAMA STORY TO MAKE THE CRASH INTO THE TOWERS…BUILDING 7 AND THE PENTAGON PLAUSIBLE FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THE WORLD TO BELIEVE AND SWALLOW…F.Y.I.—NONE OF THE SUPPOSED CALLS TO THEIR FAMILIES WERE MADE FROM THE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON THOSE AIRCRAFTS…THE VOICES WERE AI…

In 2001, during the 9/11 USA / Israel assisted MURDERS, the planes that were supposedly hijacked…the phones back then were analog phones that used higher power than the current digital phones. More power, more range (Not like our cell phones today). Cell phone antennas on towers are shaped differently now than in 2001. They direct their energy primarily horizontally as opposed to in all directions. This means that aircraft above the antenna plane are less likely to get reception. Altitude is key.

Why do cell phones not work on airplanes? Is there a device on the plane that blocks signals? YES! It is the airplane itself. An aluminum tube with conductive windows. An aircraft is a flying Faraday cage.

Not all planes have conductive windows, so you can use your cell in a few, but only when the plane is moving slower than 125 MPH, which is the maximum moving speed for most cellular networks. The details are that each cell phone is assigned a window of time during the flight during which it can transmit to the cell tower. This window of time takes into account the time it takes the signal to travel from your phone to the cell tower. If the cell phone is moving toward or away from the tower, the signal will arrive earlier or later, this is why there is a small amount of extra time before and after, so that moving phones will work as long as they are moving slow enough that the signal still arrives within the time window. Antennas on cell towers are quite directional, and pointed along the ground. If you are quite high in an airplane, you will be above the aim of the cellular antennas, so you will not likely be able to communicate with nearby towers anyway.

It is illegal to use a cell phone in an airplane INFLIGHT. This is why cell phones are required by federal law to have an airplane mode, and why you are required to use it anytime you are more than 250 feet above ground level, not just in an airplane. It is also why many tall buildings are required to have cell transponders inside, and conductive windows to block the cell signals from going outside.

NOW YOU KNOW WHY ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001… NONE OF THOSE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON THOSE AIRCRAFTS WERE CORRESPONDING WITH LOVED ONES ON THE CELL PHONES…LIES…LIES AND MORE LIES…JUST SAYING…