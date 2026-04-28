Really American

BREAKING: Kimmel fires back at Trump, Republicans fight each other, and another gas spike is coming

Jimmy Kimmel went on air last night and told Melania Trump to have a conversation with her husband about hateful rhetoric. King Charles won a 10-second handshake standoff with Trump and left him with a swollen hand. Senate and House Republicans are now openly fighting each other over DHS funding while the Secret Service is about to stop receiving payche…