WHEN WILL WE STOP LETTING THESE TEASONOUS BASTARDS KEEP DUMBING US DOWN & GASLIGHTING OUR ASSES?
Real Patriotism with Terry Moran
Trump's Real War--and Phony "Victory"
What a strange war…
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4 hours ago · 131 likes · 27 comments · Terry Moran
Russia Truth
Trump’s war on Iran a strategic ‘disaster’ - Dr. Trita Parsi
The war with Iran has been a strategic disaster for the US, leaving President Donald Trump in a weaker position at home and damaging American credibility, Quincy Institute co-founder Trita Parsi has told RT. He added that the conflict, which he said Israel had pushed for, had not unfolded as Washington expected…
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4 hours ago · 8 likes · Russia Truth
Kevin’s Newsletter
Peter Thiel’s Gospel of Antichrist
Peter Thiel, the homosexual, Epsteined Silicon Valley bro behind JD Vance and Palantir genocide software, recently tweeted a “technofascist manifesto.” Thiel’s tweet-a-festo has evoked widespread outrage…
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3 hours ago · 5 likes · 2 comments · Kevin Barrett
Michael Cohen
"The Illusion Of Control"
There’s an old line from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” that’s been stuck in my head like a bad headline you can’t ignore: If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer defeat…
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4 hours ago · 72 likes · 18 comments · Michael Cohen
FEAR NO EVIL
How we are gaslighted, gatekept, and dumbed down to order
Wise Wolf employed this delightful cartoon in his post today: The Elite are Now Gate-Keeping the Most Advanced AI Models to Prevent YOU from Escaping THEIR ‘Matrix’ of Control…
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3 hours ago · 7 likes · 3 comments · Emanuel Pastreich
Oh, shit, now which of the 319 Jewish Billionaires and the other 3,000 are losing now?
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/jews-and-pagers-terminations-at-colleges
RE: https://savageminds.substack.com/p/the-explicit-manifesto-of-digital
The manifesto published by Palantir Technologies is neither a technical document nor an economic vision. It is an explicit political document announcing a new phase in the trajectory of digital capitalism, a phase in which it has abandoned its claim to neutrality and decided to unmask itself, revealing its full ideological face. Palantir is not an isolated case in the global technological landscape.
It is one of several major technology companies that sell their technologies to systems of repression and human rights violations, and has been condemned by international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, for its role in enabling forced deportations, mass surveillance, and the persecution of dissidents.
Most damning of all, documented reports have revealed a direct partnership between this company, alongside other Western technology companies such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, and the Israeli military, providing data and targeting systems that were used in military operations on Gaza, making it an actual partner in documented war crimes against Palestinian civilians. In this regard, it does not differ in substance from other major digital capitalist companies that practice the same thing in different forms and varying degrees of openness.
It is a class declaration of a project for a digital fascist alliance that relies not on traditional violence alone, but on digital surveillance and repression, data analysis, artificial intelligence, the manipulation of public opinion, and the suppression of dissent through imperceptible yet deeply impactful methods. An alliance whose crimes do not remain within elite circles and corporate offices, but extend to battlefields and the bodies of civilians, embodied today in its clearest form in Trumpism, its alliances, its crimes, and its aggressive wars.