WHEN WILL IT STOP? WHEN AMERICANS LOSE THE FEAR & RISE TO THE OCCASION...
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The Coffman Chronicle
Sunday Funnies:
Another week in American politics, where the headlines somehow sounded less believable than the memes. Rather than try to explain all of it ourselves, we’re once again turning things over to the internet, which remains undefeated at processing national absurdity through jokes…
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5 hours ago · 21 likes · Team Coffman Chronicle
Paulo’s Substack
Hold them Accountable? Hold Them at Gunpoint, and then Interrogate Which are Soft Zionists (sic) and Hard Zionists (sic) but still One Bullet for Two Enemies!
“We have really scary technology at Oracle . . . “ Jew Katz, Oracle. “Extremely cool stuff, man.” These are the enemies…
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21 hours ago · 10 likes · 11 comments · Paulo Kirk
Tee Ashby
Loomer belongs to the "Looney House," Not the White House
In the grand circus of American politics, few acts are as consistently entertaining—or terrifying—as Laura Loomer, the self-described "#ProudIslamophobe" who has graduated from handcuffing herself to Twitter headquarters to serving as the MAGA movement’s unofficial loyalty enforcer, reportedly entering the Oval Office with hit lists that actually get pe…
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17 hours ago · 62 likes · 12 comments · Tee Ashby