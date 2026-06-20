Omid’s Substack

The Green Sludge in the Reflecting Pool: How Trump’s Cesspool Administration, Iran War Lies, Tariffs, and Corruption Have Come Back to Haunt Him

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, that iconic symbol of American reflection and ideals, was supposed to be transformed. Millions were spent to paint it “American flag blue,” to make it pristine. But within days, the algae returned, turning it into a green swamp. Workers in safety vests now scoop sludge while the administration compares the algae bat…