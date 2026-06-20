WHEN WILL ENOUGH BE ENOUGH AMERICA? I FOR ONE AM SO FUKING FED UP WITH THIS BULLSHIT...
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Meidas+
Elon’s Trillion Dollar Trump-Enabled Fraud
By Max from UNFTR.com…
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2 days ago · 221 likes · 10 comments · MeidasTouch Network
Blue Circle
BREAKING: Social Media Erupts Over Reported Trump Comments on Presidential Authority!
Donald Trump recently spoke to The Axios Show and said there are “no limits” to his power — right in the same conversation where he admitted his war with Iran could have caused a major global economic disaster if he hadn’t made a deal…
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2 days ago · 30 likes · 6 comments · Blue Circle
Omid’s Substack
The Green Sludge in the Reflecting Pool: How Trump’s Cesspool Administration, Iran War Lies, Tariffs, and Corruption Have Come Back to Haunt Him
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, that iconic symbol of American reflection and ideals, was supposed to be transformed. Millions were spent to paint it “American flag blue,” to make it pristine. But within days, the algae returned, turning it into a green swamp. Workers in safety vests now scoop sludge while the administration compares the algae bat…
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2 days ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS