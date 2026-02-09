The friendly Viking

Elite bloodlines, ritual sacrifice, and medieval heresies — Jay breaks down Eye of the Devil as Eyes Wide Shut before Kubrick, revealing how Hollywood encoded aristocratic cult systems, Cathar Gnosticism, and elite continuity decades before the public was ready to see it…