The Satanic World

https://therebelpatient.substack.com/s/the-satanic-world?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=menu

Here is a woman who wanted her message to be told. Perhaps she reasoned that the satanic displays of late were just too much - and it was about time for someone to do something.

I can't imagine all the painstaking artwork that went into this creation, probably oil on silk. You will see that she had several obstacles ~ the stairs, the security guards, and the length of the artwork. But the lady persisted!

She got into not one, but several arguments with her own security detail. And then when one of them touched her, she had enough! She pushed back not only at her but at everyone in her vicinity. And in the end, WE SAW HIM!