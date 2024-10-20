And then it all falls apart.

We prayed and prayed. We were sure we had God’s favor on what we were doing. We were sure we were following the course of action and going in the direction we thought He was leading us.

Sometimes, things in life don’t turn out the way we thought they were going to.

The retirement that was planned is cut short by illness.

The long dreamed about vacation home is wiped out by a storm.

We’re sad, lost, dismayed, confused.

What happened, God? I thought I was being an obedient servant, working the plan that You laid out and had Your approval. I was sure You had my back. I consulted with You every step of the way, and then things blew up in my face.

God, where are You?

Why did this happen?

Did I hear You incorrectly?

Did You not say what I thought You said?

Did I misinterpret the plan? Did I miss a step?

As you cry out to God, remember He hears you, even if He doesn’t answer in a way you can hear, even if He doesn’t respond anywhere close to the timeline you were hoping for...or needed. We don’t always know what God is trying to show us or how He will use the pain we are experiencing, but the key is to Trust the Plan—His plan.