When It All Falls Apart... Hold To His Promises...God Has A Plan
Dr Tenpenny - Walking With God
Sometimes, things in life don’t turn out the way we thought they were going to.
We prayed and prayed. We were sure we had God’s favor on what we were doing. We were sure we were following the course of action and going in the direction we thought He was leading us.
And then it all falls apart.
The long dreamed about vacation home is wiped out by a storm.
The retirement that was planned is cut short by illness.
The house, almost finished, burns to the ground.
The perfect relationship falls apart.
The dream job is terminated.
The bank calls the loan.
The business fails.
The child dies.
You go broke.
We’re sad, lost, dismayed, confused.
What happened, God? I thought I was being an obedient servant, working the plan that You laid out and had Your approval. I was sure You had my back. I consulted with You every step of the way, and then things blew up in my face.
God, where are You?
Why did this happen?
Did I hear You incorrectly?
Did You not say what I thought You said?
Did I misinterpret the plan? Did I miss a step?
As you cry out to God, remember He hears you, even if He doesn’t answer in a way you can hear, even if He doesn’t respond anywhere close to the timeline you were hoping for...or needed. We don’t always know what God is trying to show us or how He will use the pain we are experiencing, but the key is to Trust the Plan—His plan.
Excellent piece!!
Always He hears. We just need to learn His answers are not always what we ask for.