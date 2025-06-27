WHEN DO YOU SUPPOSE ALL YOU IDIOT PARENTS WILL STOP JABBING YOUR HELPLESS KIDS TO DEATH?
DO US ALL A FAVOR & JAB YOUR OWN DUMBASSES & GET OFF THE PLANET..
Dee’s Substack
Germany Confirms mRNA Vaccines killed more people than Covid
Germany Confirms mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Killed More People Than Covid…
Read more
4 days ago · 218 likes · 87 comments · Dee Dee
70% of Tennessee Embalmers Still Seeing Death by Clot Shot
The Kingston Report
EXCLUSIVE: Pfizer's Documents Confirm COVID-19 Shots Contained Self-Amplifying mRNA
June 3, 2025: We all remember being told that Pfizer’s COVID-19 spike-protein encoded mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) injections…
Read more
24 days ago · 202 likes · 20 comments · Karen Kingston
The Corbett Report
The CDC is Grooming Kids for the Next Scamdemic - New World Next Week
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw581…
Listen now
4 months ago · 204 likes · The Corbett Report
James Roguski
Evidence of Harm to Unborn and Nursing Infants and Their Mothers
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: NotSafeAndNotEffective.com…
Read more
6 months ago · 156 likes · 32 comments · James Roguski
LOL