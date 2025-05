I wonder if the show "The Bachelor" does a background check? They let this dude go time and time again. The courts and the INjustice system have been failing us for decades. If he had done that to one of my children and got out, I would have tracked him down like a dog and killed him. Slowly.

He Died in prison in 2021 during Covid. Do you think maybe he died of a lethal vaccine injection?

Source: Weird History on YouTube