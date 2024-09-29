Brannon Howse Live Sep 25,2024

We are rapidly running out of time. Warning after warning after warning has been issued by every patriot podcaster/author there is. As well as many others. Thirty-nine days from now “We The American People” will decide our future, one way or another.

Maybe. That is if we have the election. Either way the course of history changes Nov 5th.

The Trojan Horse within is waiting to be opened and empty its hell upon America. Any day now. I hope you are ready for what is coming. I hope you have listened to the warnings and have been preparing yourself, your family, and loved ones. If you haven’t you still have time but you must act quickly.