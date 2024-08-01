Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why we should always exercise Our 5th Amendment Rights when questioned by ANY government officials. POLICE are now Armed “Power Tripping” Foreign Agents, explicitly hired to collect Revenue for the “bankrupted” states they operate in.

Our once Constitutional Dejure Courts have been systematically converted into USA Inc. constructs, now operating under Admiralty / Military Law. Hence, that’s why. today, “Old Glory” with the “gold fringe” (Admiralty Flag) is displayed in every courtroom behind the desk where every “owned foreign agent” Judge Sit, and unlawfully and illegally, interpret the law as he/she sees fit, and then unlawfully and illegally determine how a trial or hearing scheduled against you, will proceed.

Remember … Remember… Remember

It is a FACT Police Officers aka “Foreign Agents” are legally allowed to LIE to the rest of us, in ANY situation they deem necessary, that justifies their revenue-generating citations. This permission they explicitly have to LIE to us, is not only approved by their superiors but also highly encouraged. It is also widely used in their interrogation tactics, which much of the time, facilitates and garners for them, confessions from all of us, even when we are innocent of any crimes we are being accused of. This happens whenever we ignorantly choose to talk to them without a lawyer (another foreign agent) present and not exert our 5th Amendment Right, to Remain Silent. Their own bullshit Miranda Rights CLEARLY state to us:

“Anything we say to them can and will be used against us.” How much clearer does it have to be made for us? When we talk to cops, we are helping them make their convictions easier to achieve. This, in turn, enables the revenue courts they answer to, to successfully work with them in tandem. The Best Way to Avoid Trouble & Heartache? DON’T TALK TO COPS!!!