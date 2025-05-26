A classified AI program called "Where’s Daddy?" played a central role in Israel’s wartime strategy in Gaza, turning fatherhood into a death sentence, manipulating familial patterns to unleash lethal force, and aiding a digital war machine indifferent to civilian life…

Aid Distribution Plans for Gaza... The Architecture of Humiliation

Mohammed Mohisen

The New Israeli-American Plan: A Blueprint for Humiliation and Starvation

The new Israeli-American plan involves the daily entry of 60 aid trucks, distributed through designated centers in the southern Gaza Strip, guarded and secured externally by the Israeli army. The distribution process will be overseen by American private security firms and various international and UN institutions. The aid will be funded by other countries or organizations that purchase and deliver it to Gaza after strict Israeli inspection, as reported by The Washington Post and outlets like Axios.

Palestinians will receive their food and supplies weekly. As civilians, we will head to these distribution points once every seven days to collect just enough aid to survive the week before returning the following week to repeat the same degrading ritual, standing in humiliating lines under the watchful eyes of the occupation army and foreign security forces.

The Floating American Port Off Gaza’s Coast—Meanwhile, leaks reveal a new extermination plan for Gaza, approved and nearly set in motion only "postponed" until President Trump concludes his visit to the region. And between the daily reality of war, with dozens of martyrs falling each day, and the repeated threats of an even more devastating offensive, the schemes of humiliation through starvation and forced displacement continue.

The latest Israeli-American plan, now circulating in media and Israeli political corridors, involves distributing aid to Palestinian civilians directly through international relief organizations but with a new, calculated mechanism. This time, the goods and aid will not reach local merchants or markets, ensuring even tighter control over our emotions and our stomachs.

The Engineering of Humiliation—From the first day of this war, Israel has sought to craft a systematic plan to degrade the Palestinians of Gaza. Specialists from the occupation army and security apparatus, backed by the political establishment, design these daily humiliations, evolving them over time to condition us into accepting subjugation as a collective reality in this vast open-air prison.

This evokes the Nazi experts who meticulously calculated the bare minimum needed to keep concentration camp prisoners alive, adjusting rations based on labor intensity. Similarly, Israel’s new plan is a precise blueprint of degradation, determining exactly how much food enters Gaza (now just a tenth of pre-war levels), how it is rationed, and how Palestinians must beg for it under armed supervision.

The Weekly Ritual of Shame—Under this plan:

Families will send one representative to remote distribution centers in Gaza’s devastated south.

They will undergo biometric checks or facial recognition to ensure they are not on Israel’s so-called "terrorist" lists.

They will stand in hours-long lines, crammed into just 5 or 6 centers for over two million people thousands waiting under the sun or rain for a single bag of flour.

They will not face fellow Palestinians who understand their suffering, but American mercenaries and international enforcers who see themselves as "protecting the aid" rather than helping the starving.

A History of Deliberate Degradation—Over months of war, Israel has systematically engineered Palestinian humiliation:

Forced displacement into overcrowded tent camps.

Hours-long bread lines, patrolled by armed guards.

Desperate scrambles for waste, with families waiting for hours at distribution trucks.

Digital queues registering on endless online lists for meager relief.

Israel has pushed Gaza’s population into just 3% of its land, concentrated in the coastal Muwasi area a military tactic never before used in modern warfare. Even now, evacuation orders shrink livable space further, herding people into ruined, service-less zones.

Breaking Gaza’s Spirit—The goal is clear: Make humiliation a daily routine.

By sealing Gaza’s borders, trapping civilians with no escape.

By cutting off trade, ensuring no economy survives.

By forcing dependence on aid, making dignity a luxury.

When I stood in an aid line for the first time, a deep shame washed over me. But hunger outweighs pride. Israel knows this. It wants us to choose between degradation and displacement.

Failed Experiments in Control—Israel has tried and failed with other cruel schemes:

Airdropping aid (which killed people or landed in the sea).

The floating US port (which collapsed and became a joke).

"Tribe-led distribution" (rejected as a fantasy).

Direct Israeli army handouts (too extreme even for their far-right).

The only time aid flowed freely was during the January 2025 ceasefire, when 600 trucks a day entered Gaza. But Israel violated the truce, shutting crossings again in March, now the longest aid blockade of the war.

The Ultimate Choice: Submission or Exodus—

This is not just about starvation. It’s about rewiring Palestinian minds, making us accept that humiliation is our fate. Now, as Hamas prepares to release American prisoner Edan Alexander in a deal with the Trump administration, people celebrate not for a ceasefire, but for the hope of food. This is where we are. A proud people, once dignified, now broken by hunger, yet still standing. Still resisting. Still enduring. Because even in the face of engineered humiliation, we refuse to disappear.