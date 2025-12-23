Victory Is Already Ours

The baby in the manger looked helpless. Weak. Vulnerable. But that baby came to win the greatest victory ever achieved.

Victory over sin.

Victory over death.

Victory over Satan.

Victory over everything that tried to separate you from God.

And when Jesus won, you won. You might feel like you’re losing right now.

Losing the battle with temptation.

Losing ground in your struggle.

Losing hope that things can change.

But the truth is: the war is already won.

Jesus’ birth was the invasion. His death was the battle. His resurrection was the victory. And you get to walk in that victory now.

You’re not fighting FOR victory.

You’re fighting FROM victory.

The outcome is already decided. You win. Not because you’re strong enough, but because Jesus already conquered.

Pause and Reflect:

What battle are you fighting that Jesus has already won? How would you fight differently if you truly believed victory is already yours?

Let us pray:

Victorious King, thank You that the battle has already been won through Your power and love.

Because of Christ, I have victory over sin, over death, and over everything that tries to defeat me. Help me to live each day with confidence in what You have accomplished and not in my own strength. Teach me to stand firm in faith, to walk boldly in freedom, and to give You all the glory.

In the name of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ, I pray.

Amen.

Paul Fleuret

1 Corinthians 15:57