WHAT TREASON & TYRANNY AGAINST AMERICA LOOKS LIKE
Magic + Loss
Trump Is a Roaring Success with Elites
Larry Summers and Ross Douthat…
Read more
an hour ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · Virginia Heffernan
Unsafe
PROSECUTE MAYORKAS. FOR MURDER.
As soon as President Donald Trump left office in 2021, we had to endure four years of liberals concocting preposterous court cases against him, gleefully taking his mug shot (how did that work out?), enforcing petty misdemeanors as if they were violent felonies, and treating standard politicking as if it were a RICO conspiracy…
Read more
2 months ago · 648 likes · 28 comments · Ann Coulter