WHAT THE HELL IS IT GOING TO TAKE AMERICA? HAVING TO LIVE IN THIS BULLSHIT IS SURREAL TO ME BECAUSE OF WHAT WE KNOW..
IF NOT NOW...WHEN?
JoshWho News SeekingTheTruth
Project 2025 never was Trump's project
To the idiots thinking project 2025 is a thing you really need to know this is Agenda21 CIRCA 2025 being portrayed as Trump's plan, when the reality is it has been a globalist Bush plan for over 40+ years…
an hour ago · 5 likes · 3 comments · JoshWho
The Truth About Cancer
The Dark Side of 15-Minute Cities: A Globalist Blueprint for Control
Imagine a world where your grocery store, school, and workplace are all just a 15-minute stroll away. Sounds delightful, doesn’t it? No traffic, no stress—just a cozy, eco-friendly utopia where the air is clean, and your biggest worry is whether to bike or walk to the organic farmer’s market…
4 days ago · 198 likes · 79 comments · The Truth About Cancer
Ohh im with ya, just working my angle