YA THINK SHE A JEW-S-A? WITH A NOSE LIKE THAT-I’M PRETTY SURE

MAYBE SHE KNOWS WHY FEMA IS TODAY THE TYRANNICAL PIECE OF CRAP THAT IT IS?

https://x.com/i/status/1842374572143702348

https://x.com/i/status/1841936514579882178

https://x.com/i/status/1842400036493086849

https://x.com/i/status/1842254590458081565

https://x.com/i/status/1842467341830861281

https://x.com/i/status/1842275089808548003

https://x.com/i/status/1842362994728034400

https://x.com/i/status/1842182833000858064

https://x.com/i/status/1842368225729790010

https://x.com/i/status/1842195827328004432

https://x.com/i/status/1842357949660037408