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Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
9h

Exactly.

Old news.

I have a 482 page book from 1910 describing the vast White Slave trade of girls trafficked for sexual exploitation across Europe, the US and Asia.

Back then they estimated that 60,000 fresh young girls were needed annually just to keep the US part of the trade going. Can you imagine what that number is today?

Same names in the book too. The Weinstein’s and Epstein’s of today must’ve had grandparents in the trade. Family business?

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