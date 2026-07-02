WHAT THE FUK DOES HE MEAN WE ARE NOT USED TO SEEING THIS IN AMERICA? WHAT ROCK IS HE LIVING UNDER? THIS EVIL SHIT ALONG WITH PEDOPHILA IS EVERYWHERE IN AMERICA!!!STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJul 02, 2026615Share615Share
Exactly.
Old news.
I have a 482 page book from 1910 describing the vast White Slave trade of girls trafficked for sexual exploitation across Europe, the US and Asia.
Back then they estimated that 60,000 fresh young girls were needed annually just to keep the US part of the trade going. Can you imagine what that number is today?
Same names in the book too. The Weinstein’s and Epstein’s of today must’ve had grandparents in the trade. Family business?