Candace thinks Turning Point faked their Superbowl show viewing figures, and reacts to Seth Dillon saying she almost got him killed…

Bad Bunny during his Superbowl Event

Candace: “I’m very against him being put in a dress to emasculate him…It’s satanic and Kabballistic, and it’s wrong.”

https://substack.com/redirect/ae8f3748-6104-4adf-a0c4-57fc97e29346?j=eyJ1IjoicWR1dzEifQ.POeOnhM6yF8a8f_CBHwrJeXRP7jzQSzoRaKwfCfV4iI

“But is that Bad Bunny’s fault? His music is exclusively in Spanish and I agree that it would be nice to have an English-speaking half-time, but he didn’t book himself.”

Jay Z controls who performs at the Superbowl, and since he works for the feds, Bad Bunny may have been booked to instigate conflict between the left and right. But since 128 million people watched the game and 135 million tuned in to the half time show, it means Bad Bunny’s performance was a hit, so “the unnecessary political lines drawn by Turning Point was not successful in terms of drawing people away from the NFL’s viewership.”

Bad Bunny was a controversial choice from the beginning because he’d worn dresses in the past and many felt he would make the event “unnecessarily gay.”