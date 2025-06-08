Reversing Turbo Cancer and Other Cancers - I Sit Down with Paul and Aria from The Root Cause Institute for a Brand-New Talk on Reversing and Avoiding Cancer - click here to listen and watch in order to gain knowledge for reversing and avoiding cancer.

Canada's Financial Footing Starting to Shake - keeping up with today's financial news regarding Canada (if you're an investor) can make or break your investment portfolio. When do I sell, when do I hold cash and when do I buy something of value during the crash? This video channel (called Market Mania) looks closely at the Canadian financial markets. This sort of information can help many people get ready to make some wise financial moves in the next 1-2 years. Click here to watch. If you're thinking of leaving Canada, and there are lots of reasons to consider that as well, click here.

What Mind Control Tactics Were Used To Make People Love Donald Trump, Even Though He Keeps Endorsing "New World Order/Great Reset" Policies - in this new discussion I review the mind control tactics used to create the ultimate "Teflon Don". Click here to watch and listen.

COVID and Nazi Germany All Followed the Same Playbook - David Hughes Explains in a New Three-Part Mini-Series - click here to watch Part 1. Click here for part 2. Click here for part 3.