WHAT MEDICAL INDUSTRY?
WHAT OATH "TO DO NO HARM"?
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case: Motion for Rehearing
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism…
Read more
14 hours ago · 3 likes · 2 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone
Exposing Big Pharma’s War on Red Light Therapy
BirthofaNewEarth Substack
Bad Case of a "Super Flu" Has Now Spread Across 3 Dozen States in the U.S.
Source Article Here…
Read more
15 hours ago · 2 likes · BirthofaNewEarth
Our Greater Destiny Blog
The SECOND You See Emotions as Frequencies (Not Feelings), Reality Tunes Itself
The following is brought to you by your resonance…
Read more
15 hours ago · 2 likes · Doreen
Glyphosate, The Silent Killer w/ Stacy Malkan
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
John Malkovich slurring his words; Dave Coulier has tongue cancer; Kim Kardashian has "low brain activity"; La Toya Jackson "shockingly thin"; Cardinal McEvoy has cancer surgery;
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week…
Read more
2 days ago · 155 likes · 19 comments · Mark Crispin Miller