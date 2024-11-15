https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ele7Wuxu5Vai/?list=notifications&randomize=false

*********The Abraham Accords Declaration*******

We, the undersigned, recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom.

We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.

We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world.

We seek tolerance and respect for every person in order to make this world a place where all can enjoy a life of dignity and hope, no matter their race, faith or ethnicity.

We support science, art, medicine, and commerce to inspire humankind, maximize human potential and bring nations closer together.

We seek to end radicalization and conflict to provide all children a better future.

We pursue a vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world.

In this spirit, we warmly welcome and are encouraged by the progress already made in establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and its neighbors in the region under the principles of the Abraham Accords. We are encouraged by the ongoing efforts to consolidate and expand such friendly relations based on shared interests and a shared commitment to a better future.

SOURCE: https://www.state.gov/the-abraham-accords/

**********************The Zionist Occupied Government of Trump 47***********************

They ignored our warnings. The war is on. They refuse to wake up.

*************************BREAKING: ISRAEL B0MBS SCHOOL************************

*******************THE AMERICAN CLASSROOM STUDENTS TODAY******************