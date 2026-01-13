WHAT IS DRIVING THE DESTRUCTION OF THE AMERICAN EMPIRE?
JASON CHRISTOFF
More on Atrazine:
Transgender Movement Was Engineered, Obama Coated School Lunches With Atrazine to Feminize Males: https://old.bitchute.com/video/WOynKPQwQcCQ [2mins]
As for the rest, it is meant to "sweep away the old Rebublic:
"If you collect 100 black ants and 100 fire ants and put them in a glass jar nothing will happen.
But if you take the jar, shake it violently and leave it on the table, the ants will start killing each other.
Reds believe that black is the enemy, while black believes that red is the enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. The same is true in society.
Men vs Women Black vs White Faith vs Science Youngs vs Old etc...
Before we fight each other, we must ask ourselves: Who rocked the jar?"
Much more at the link:
There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject. —Prevensilk: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going
---
From the Congressional Record, January 27, 1917:
JP Morgan, Steel, Shipbuilding, and “powder” interests hired 12 high-ranking newspaper execs to determine how to “control generally the policy of the daily press” throughout the entire country.
Answer: They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers.
…the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly SUPERVISE AND EDIT INFORMATION….
This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the WISHES of the interests served.