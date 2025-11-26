This Could Be The Most Important Interview of our Generation - I’ve been doing this for 28 years and this interview had my head spinning. No words. Click here. If you want to know what our governments were up to with the fake COVID jabs (and I mean really up to), you need to see this. Seeing this interview could save your life and the lives of your loved ones (through many different avenues), whether you took the jab or not. Super valuable information. I also personally believe that the same material, talked about in this interview, is in the Ozempic weight loss jabs.

Mind Control Through WI-FI and The Shot Ingredients - and yet another groundbreaking interview on the same subject as above. Click here to watch and listen.

Mexican Scientists Found Bluetooth MAC Addresses Coming Out of People Who Took the COVID Jabs in 2021 - lots of people laughed when these Mexican scientists came out in 2021, showing that vaccinated people were emitting Bluetooth signals. Now, we know they were correct. With the use of my older Android phone, I can also pick up Bluetooth signals coming off the vaccinated. I have gone deep into the forest on my own phone and neither Kristine nor myself are emitting any Bluetooth addresses.

The Human Brain as the New Battle Scape by David A. Hughes - click here for this amazing presentation.