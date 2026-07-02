This guy is a Hero the first active duty to talk about impeachment of trump and Vance. Why are they allowing Trump to bomb and to kill people that haven’t done anything to the United States? Yes, you have taken an oath to defend the Constitution against foreign and Domestic Terrace, Terrace is my word. Sorry if you’re offended. You take an oath to the United States !!! Not one individual that wants to be a dictator.

Trump wants to be a dictator. he says he’s in love with Kim Jong-un.,,, he loves all of the dictators in the world. He has stolen everything, our reputation, our money anything him and his family can get their hands on ,,, they are taking (stealing) from us the people. Who would’ve stood for a democrat to destroy the White House. The list is so long you can’t even put it into words anymore. He has ruined everything our founders have given to us and have died for this our the United States of America. The White House is not his home. It is the peoples house now you see he is not going to leave. He is making it his own palace. yes, this major is a hero, one of the first who will be next.