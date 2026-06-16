WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO US AMERICA? WE ARE AMERICANS FOR GOD'S SAKE...LAND OF THE FREE...HOME OF THE BRAVE...WITH GREATNESS COMES MUCH RESPONSIBILITY...WTFU ALREADY!!!!!!!!!!!!I WANT TO FEEL PROUD OF WHO WE ARE...WAKE UP!!!Alicia LutzJun 16, 202633ShareKairosTimeNow’s Substack The World Sees Israel for What It Is.This video exists because memory is short and normalization is powerful… Listen now3 days ago · 1003 likes · 126 comments · KairosTimeNowThe Spy AnalystSaudi Arabia Just Outsmarted the Israeli Intelligence-Mossad. And Pakistan Was Betraying America the Entire Time.The Most Dangerous Double Game Nobody Is Talking About 🕵️♂️…Read morea month ago · 518 likes · 85 comments · The Spy AnalystWaves and PositionsWe Know Who Killed KennedyThe most dangerous secrets are not the ones governments hide. They are the ones hiding inside documents they were forced to release…Read more2 months ago · 1458 likes · 238 comments · Rolf KvalvikCOGNITIVE-LOONWHO OWNS YOUR REALITY?Read more12 hours ago · 1 like · hans jonsson33Share