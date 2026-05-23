Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Graham's avatar
Roger Graham
4d

America was Great! The adolescent actions of this former TV host have acheived just the opposite of "making America great again", manifestly deminishing, sadly, the view with

which America-as repesented by Trump isviewed around the world,- especially amongst

former allies.

The lack of wisdom in every one of his glory seeking decisions has damaged this wonderful

country rather than, as before, seting an example of a growing dynamic democracy to the

rest of the family of nations.

RMG

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture