What Happened to MAGA and Where Did It Go Wrong? - this may be my most honest assessment of the problems we all face today. If someone doesn’t understand “the system“ or how the system works after they read this, I don’t have anything else to offer them. This may be my most important article to date. Click here to read.

WOW - THANK YOU STUDENTS!! - we managed to get a record enrollment in the Beginner Business Blueprint Program this Saturday. We did have a few people asking late to enroll themselves and their children. Sorry we didn’t see those messages in time. If you’re looking to squeeze in before the second class, and watch the recording of the first class, simple click here or email Andrea (our student liaison) directly at info@jchristoff.com.

New Documentary Explores The Use of Wireless Frequencies as Weapons, Used Invisibly Against The Public - click here to watch and listen.

Stay Motivated and Stay Empowered - Beauty Matters - beautiful things can uplift, inspire and provide higher vibrational energy that is food for the soul. Here we have a short tour of The New York Cafe in Budapest Hungary.