“Do no harm” is a principle meaning to avoid actions that cause physical, emotional, or psychological pain to others. It is a fundamental ethical standard in professions like medicine and psychology, requiring practitioners to prioritize well-being and prevent avoidable harm. In a broader context, it encourages empathy and consideration in all interactions.

In medicine: This principle, often associated with the Hippocratic Oath, means a healthcare provider should weigh the potential burdens of an intervention against its benefits. The patient should not be left in a worse state after treatment than they were before.

In psychology: Psychologists must take precautions to avoid causing physical or emotional distress to research participants.

In humanitarian work: In conflict zones, “do no harm” is a framework for humanitarian and development organizations to ensure their interventions do not worsen conflict.

In law: The harm principle, articulated by John Stuart Mill, suggests that the only reason to use power over an individual against their will is to prevent them from harming others.

In everyday life: The principle encourages a mindful and compassionate approach to one’s actions, prioritizing kindness and considering the impact on others.

