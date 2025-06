THIS RICH STUPID ASS TREASONOUS BITCH PUPPET & OTHERS LIKE HER WILL CONTINUE TO BE A SLIME SPIT AGAINST THIS REPUBLIC’S POLITICAL SPECTRUM, BECAUSE AS LONG AS MONEY TALKS…HERS AND EVERYBODY ELSE LIKE HER’S BULLSHIT WILL WALK THE WHITE HOUSE CONGRESS & SENATE. IT IS A VICIOUS CIRCLE OF TREASON GOING ROUND & ROUND…