Why Did Madonna Say and Sing That “Not Everyone Is Going to the Future?“ - in this new article I explain why such songs exist and why such concerts are arranged for the public. Click here to read this brand-new article.

A Short and Precise Article Written On The Human Farming Operation - I read an article regarding “the human farm“, by another writer. It was so short, precise and informative......I published it myself. (with credit). I also added a plan for anyone wanting to escape. Click here.

A Really Inexpensive Solar Power Set Up - So You Always Have Power At Your House - click here

Vegan and Vegetarian Mind Control In Hollywood Film - I remember the movie “Knotting Hill“ with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. In the movie, both of Grant’s love interests are vegetarians. If you know how mind control works, that’s a big red flag. Click here to see why “our human farmers“ are highly motivated to eliminate animal products from our diets.