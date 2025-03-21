PROOF Israel Broke The Ceasefire With Hamas—The Jimmy Dore Show

Trump the FELON posted this morning on Truth Social: "I look forward to watching these sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve time in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!"

Switzerland is the only nation in the world that is solvent. Every other nation is insolvent. The communist Chinese, the socialist Russians, the Ukrainians, the fake state of Israel, which is not a nation. It's a subsidiary of Geneva, Switzerland. There's no Israel. There's no Manson family. There's no United States of America. There's no New Zealand. There's no Australia. There's no Zimbabwe. No, no, no. There's no Uganda or Buganda. There's no South Africa. There's no Dubai. United Emirates Republic. There's no UAE. UAE. United Arab Emirates. There's no such thing. Only the SWISS Bank Authority and Hunger Game Districts run by Geneva.