Cathy O’Brien is one of the most important truth-tellers responsible for blowing the whistle on the CIA MK-Ultra program and exposing the elite pedophile rings that have infiltrated the corridors of power at the highest levels around the world in recent decades.

In 1995 O’Brien published the book Trance Formation of America which detailed her experiences within the government mind control program Project Monarch, which was part of the CIA’s notorious Project MK-Ultra.

If you have read this seminal work, you will know that O’Brien is responsible for exposing the elite’s trauma-based mind control programming and sexual slavery that underpins the power wielded by the elite in today’s world. If you haven’t read Trance Formation of America, you should make it a priority.

O’Brien’s explosive accusations caused a stir in 1995, and the media went into damage control, attempting to portray her as mad. However, as the years tick by, and we continue to find out more about the globalist elite, O’Brien’s revelations have become vital to understanding the real nature of power in this world.

For instance, mainstream America was shocked and appalled by the tiny slivers of detail the mainstream media let out about the Jeffrey Epstein case. But anyone who had educated themselves by reading Trance Formation of America would not have been surprised at all.

O’Brien recently sat down with the Man in America program to share her insights into the COVID-19 psyop and discuss what is at stake for the future of humanity. In 2022, Cathy O’Brien’s voice has never been so important. Having lived through the Covid psyop, humanity has suffered at the hands of the globalist elite and they consider us ripe for the picking.

If you have been paying attention, you will know about Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum’s plans for humanity. The WEF’s Young Global Leaders have infiltrated governments all over the world and two new groups of globalists, the Global Shapers and New Champions have been revealed. The globalist elite’s plans for the Fourth Industrial Revolution are in full swing, in which the masses will supposedly own nothing and be happy. Make no mistake, if you care at all about the future of humanity, then we are living in truly dangerous times.

Pope Francis, described as a “globalist bulldog” by Marine Le Pen, now feels emboldened enough to call for a “new global economic system” in the wake of the Covid psyop and the Ukraine war.

Unsurprisingly, this new economic system sounds suspiciously like the WEF-endorsed version of corporate communism. The globalist elite have moved all their dominoes into place. We must share this important information and wake up as many people as we possibly can. This is the only way to defeat those who are working to usher in a New World Order and all that that entails.

Here at The People’s Voice, we will keep exposing the secret societies that run the world and document the agenda of the global elite.

Please like and subscribe, and do your part to spread the word as far as you can. We are all in this together. Source: The People's Voice https://rumble.com/v1otek7-cathy-obrien-reveals-what-the-psychopathic-elite-are-planning-next.html

Trance: The Cathy O'Brien Story—Official Trailer—https://www.imdb.com/title/tt18311204/?ref_=tt_mv_desc

As a child, Cathy O'Brien was sold into the CIA's MK ULTRA Project Monarch and exposed to world leaders at the international level. Through her rescue and healing process, she was able to reclaim the memories of what she witnessed while under mind control. Her story provides insight into how we've been mind-controlled in the past, where we are going as a nation, and how to reclaim personal and collective sovereignty.

​THE ORIGINS OF MK ULTRA AND IT'S INFLUENCE ON OUR WORLD TODAY.

​When Project Paperclip was ushered into the United States, coinciding with the inception of the CIA and the National Security Act, Nazi research and trauma-based mind control experiments were brought to the US, initiating Project MK -ULTRA. These secret projects were funded through arms deals, drug operations, human trafficking, and human slavery.

The ultimate goal behind this hidden agenda was to implement mind control deeply within our government, education, healthcare, and media to create compliance in the new world regime. TRANCE weaves Cathy O’Brien’s experience as one of the surviving victims of MK Ultra and Project Monarch, into the macrocosm of past world events, and the agenda currently unfolding.

​This jaw-dropping story is about Cathy O'Brien as she reveals what she experienced when she was under the spell of C.I.A MK ULTRA and mind control.