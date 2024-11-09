I would suggest he call Mrs. Kennedy and ask her how she and President Kennedy liked the parade in Dallas back in 1963. JFK thought he was going to take down the deep state and Federal Reserve and we know what happened to him.

Trump is full of shit. If he even tried to do this they would kill him dead. We would be looking for him like we are still looking for Hoffa.

Is he the last president named "Trump" as the book predicts? If you are not familiar with what I am referring to check this out: Ingersoll Lockwood - 1900 or The Last President audiobook 1 of 2.mp4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8GjhqsOE5co4 Ingersoll Lockwood - 1900 or The Last President audiobook 2 of 2.mp4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7Iwvy3mknaJ

Those two videos combined are less than an hour if memory serves. Maybe they are setting us up for a fake Trump assassination? Then the New World Order can sweep in? I call bullshit on taking out the deep state. The deep state placed him there, he and his masters in Israel are not doing anything to the deep state. The deep state won't let him dismantle anything. Evidence of that: The Secret Service agent driver of his limousine shot JFK (You can see it in this video) —https://www.bitchute.com/video/xvjs1neKKNqc

Remember the thousands of sealed indictments? Where did they go? Remember locking up Hildabeast? Didn't happen. The Jan 6th people went to jail, right? Father of the vaccine? Really? I could go on and on...

We don't want or need a "democracy" he knows that. Democracy is communism. He knows we are a Republic and he knows the difference between the two. It’s all bread, circuses, and bullshit. Stop waiting for a rescue and start swimming before we go under.—

AUTHOR: Jim_Crenshaw—https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ctf94kZXI6Zz/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Source: Herding Humanity