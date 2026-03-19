Trump’s Loyalists Aren’t So Loyal Anymore

At 9:59 AM this morning, one minute before its scheduled start, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, sat before the Senate IntelligenceA paradox is a seemingly absurd or contradictory statement, as in “Donald J Trump is MAGA even though the Agenda 47 planks have been removed from the website” and Israel seems be his number one priority. As the non-war war with Iran enters its third week, this latest Trump adventure is taking its toll on our nation, and Trump’s base. Author Allan Paul Roberts joins me to discuss the latest, including is Bibi dead, or alive? Thanks for tuning in.

Heather

Delaney Reese