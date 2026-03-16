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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

They the IRANIAN people need freedom support. However, America needs relief from the asses causing our country to crumble! The very same are the Muslim retards over there!

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
3h

When you Don’t know and trumpet your opinion anyway you are just a pundit. Did you really think that You could know?

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