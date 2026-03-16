WHAT A BUNCH OF ON AND ON AND ON SHIT! Alicia LutzMar 16, 2026524ShareThe Paul Street ReportTrump, Iran, China and Our "Very Bad Future" Something was off in this passage in my last Paul Street Report…Read more2 hours ago · 1 like · Paul Street524Share
They the IRANIAN people need freedom support. However, America needs relief from the asses causing our country to crumble! The very same are the Muslim retards over there!
When you Don’t know and trumpet your opinion anyway you are just a pundit. Did you really think that You could know?