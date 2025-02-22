Just because weed is legal doesn’t mean it’s safe. Despite its growing legalization across the country, a lack of regulation has led to alarming levels of pesticides and chemicals in cannabis products—posing serious health risks. This week, Adam talks with Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Paige St. John about her recent findings on contaminated products being sold in fully legal dispensaries and what it means for consumers.

A psychoactive compound derived from hemp is flying off the shelves of Georgia smoke shops and CBD stores, offering users a cheap high, even in states – like ours – where recreational marijuana is illegal.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. The National Poison Data System tracked a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020, with the biggest increase happening from 2017-2020 when cannabis legalization really started to grow.

Weed psychosis is a real problem. Cannabis induced psychosis is a real problem, especially among younger users. I am not talking about the temporary high, and disconnection someone gets from weed. I am talking about longer lasting episodes of psychosis. Please watch this brief video by AddictionMindset Recovery Coaching LLC to learn more about cannabis induced psychosis. This is growing more and more common among younger users who smoke carts or use dab pens. Much of this issue may be due to the black-market THC cart products available today. Many THC carts are not from a valid state approved retailer and this could be one of the many side effects of blackmarket carts.