Project Cirrus—initiated in 1947, was the first attempt to modify a hurricane by cloud seeding using dry ice. The project, a collaboration between General Electric, the US Air Force, the Army Signal Corps, and the Office of Naval Research, aimed to understand and potentially alter cloud formations and precipitation. On October 13, 1947, a B-17 bomber dumped dry ice into a hurricane, resulting in a reported "pronounced modification of the cloud deck" before the storm changed direction and made landfall near Savannah, Georgia.

Key aspects of Project Cirrus:

First Hurricane Seeding: The project was the first to attempt to modify a hurricane by cloud seeding, using dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) to induce freezing.

Cloud Modification: The experiment aimed to observe how dry ice could alter cloud structures and potentially influence precipitation patterns.

B-17 Bomber: Air Force B-17 bombers were used to fly into the hurricane and dispense the dry ice into the clouds.

Change in Direction: After the seeding experiment, the hurricane changed its course and made landfall near Savannah, Georgia.

Controversy and Termination: While some scientists believed the seeding had reversed the storm's path, others attributed the change to natural causes. Project Cirrus was ultimately terminated due to the controversy and lack of conclusive evidence.

SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

Former CIA Director John Brennan mentioned that the U.S. has technology capable of altering weather patterns, which raises ethical concerns. With weather modification policies and past experiments like Project Cirrus, questions about the ability to control or prevent natural disasters remain.

There was a brief period, actually more than two decades, when the US government thought that it might be able to limit the awesome power of nature’s vortex. The ambitious "Project Stormfury" deserves to be remembered.

