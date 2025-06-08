WE UNITE AS ONE &TAKE IT BACK OR DIE!
THEY ARE NOT GOING TO WILLINGLY GIVE IT BACK...NOT NOW, NOT EVER!
HERE IS YOUR CALL TO ACTION: 76.5 MILLION of you voted AGAINST Trump. On June 14th, 2025, ‘We The People’ start the Liberation of America from USA INC. OCCUPATION…
Time
Saturday, June 14
9am – 12pm MST
Location
Arizona State Capitol
1700 W Washington St
Wesley Bolin Plaza
USE EXTREME CAUTION REGARDING THIS EVENT…I HAVE SIGNED UP FOR MY AREA BUT WILL BE KEEPING CLOSE TABS ON THIS EVENT…WE NEED MILLIONS TO SHOW UP EVERYWHERE OR WE WILL BE SLAUGHTERED…IT COULD VERY WELL BE A TRAP!
Mad King Donald showed up at the Kennedy Center—Are You Fed Up Enough Yet?
As I read dozens of articles in every major news outlet each day, an undeniable set of truths emerges:
As deportations, tariffs, inflation, and a swath of the Trump regime’s actions take effect, Americans are getting more fed up, horrified, and terrified by what we’re witnessing.
The Democratic Party’s dismal popularity is not in the “how” their message isn’t reaching us; it’s that there’s no message at all.
Overanalyzing has its place and time, and that time is over. It’s time for action against the assaults on our freedoms that must take place.
Our forward approach must carry optimism with relentlessness: Protests must happen every day and be disruptive to the status quo. Otherwise, we sleepwalk in a foggy dream-state into the welcoming arms of Authoritarianism.
It is not that we’re short on people; we’re short on realizing just how close the threats really are to our front door. Americans are a crazy lot, and when the cause of pain is visible, we react – sometimes peacefully, sometimes with violence. I don’t advocate violence, but I do see its inevitability.
We must get moving now. We are already too far behind.