HERE IS YOUR CALL TO ACTION: 76.5 MILLION of you voted AGAINST Trump. On June 14th, 2025, ‘We The People’ start the Liberation of America from USA INC. OCCUPATION…

Time

Saturday, June 14

9am – 12pm MST

Location

Arizona State Capitol

1700 W Washington St

Wesley Bolin Plaza

Phoenix, AZ 85007

USE EXTREME CAUTION REGARDING THIS EVENT…I HAVE SIGNED UP FOR MY AREA BUT WILL BE KEEPING CLOSE TABS ON THIS EVENT…WE NEED MILLIONS TO SHOW UP EVERYWHERE OR WE WILL BE SLAUGHTERED…IT COULD VERY WELL BE A TRAP!

Mad King Donald showed up at the Kennedy Center—Are You Fed Up Enough Yet?

Mad King Donald showed up at the Kennedy Center—Are You Fed Up Enough Yet?