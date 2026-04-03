WE TRULY AS A PEOPLE...HAVE ALLOWED SO MANY WORLDWIDE ATROCITIES TO MANIFEST IN OUR NAME & THEN CONTINUE IN PERPETUITY...
WAS THERE EVER A TIME WE POSSESED ANY AMOUNT OF HONOR? IF SO...WE NEED TO GET BACK TO THAT TIME...
It is time to cast fear, doubt and division into the wind. If we cannot unite as one in the streets, then let us unite in faith and prayer. He’s got this. Just a little is all that he ask for. Can You?
Christian Zionism Is Not Christianity: What Jesus Actually Said About Israel.
In this video, we examine what Jesus actually said about Israel, the Kingdom of God, the temple, and whether modern Christian Zionism matches the New Testament.
This documentary explores the rise of Christian Zionism, the influence of John Nelson Darby, the Scofield Reference Bible, and the political theology that shaped how millions of Christians view Israel today. Then we go straight to the words of Jesus, Paul, and the early Church to ask a hard question: does the New Testament teach unconditional support for a modern nation-state, or does it point to something very different?