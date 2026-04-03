Christian Zionism Is Not Christianity: What Jesus Actually Said About Israel. In this video, we examine what Jesus actually said about Israel, the Kingdom of God, the temple, and whether modern Christian Zionism matches the New Testament.

This documentary explores the rise of Christian Zionism, the influence of John Nelson Darby, the Scofield Reference Bible, and the political theology that shaped how millions of Christians view Israel today. Then we go straight to the words of Jesus, Paul, and the early Church to ask a hard question: does the New Testament teach unconditional support for a modern nation-state, or does it point to something very different?