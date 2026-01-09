WE THE PEOPLE HAVE TO RISE...THAT'S THE ONLY WAY OUT OF THIS SLAVERY...Alicia LutzJan 09, 2026113Share113Share
THE PEOPLES WORLD FOR THE PEOPLE! I could be wrong but I see big changes coming in the next few years? If people do not fight back there shall be more control put over the people by the WEF SATANIC ANUSES. But if people unite and kick back the WEF SATANIC ANUSES could be taken into some sort of custody and put in front of a peoples court. YES/NO?
2020 the VULNERABLE AND ELDERLY were cold bloodedly murdered by DNR/MIDAZOLAM!
Then the POISON JAB GHOULS were let loose to MAIM AND MURDER!
---Since 2020 and before there has been double standards by POLITICIANS/COPS/MSM/COUNCILS/CHURCHES/EDUCATION etc ( 2020 it was ramped up ) as to how they dealt with and reported on such matters as LOCK DOWN PROTESTORS/JABBED V UN JABBED/BLM/LGBTQ/UKRAINE V RUSSIA/MUSLIM V CHRISTIAN etc/MIGRANT ISSUES/KILLING AND RAPES etc? JUST ASKING! Have the ELDERLY & VULNERABLE MURDERED IN 2020 by DNR/MORPHINE/MIDAZOLAM etc been given honest HEARINGS and JUSTICE? Have the MAIMED AND MURDERED BY THE POISON JABS BEEN GIVEN OPEN AND HONEST TREATMENT AND JUSTICE? In UK alone there was the SOUTHPORT GIRL MURDERS. In DUNDEE the young girl who got an axe and knife to allegedly to protect her and her sister from some creepy fella? Saw councils and churches flying all sorts of flags but if public put up country flag they were condemned? Lock down protesters were given harsh treatment by COPS/POLITICIANS/MSM etc!? Has there been honest and fair reporting on BLM/LGBT/UKRAINEV RUSSIA/BOAT MIGRANT ISSUES/MUSLIM-PALESTINE-CHRISTIAN ISSUES!? Has it been all openly and honestly been reported on? Has open and honest debate taken place with people from both sides and all walks of life? Has there been honest reporting from both MSM and alternative MEDIA? Have both sides of the MEDIA been given same access and same reports etc? If it has not all been open and honest has some of the hate and outcomes through that hate been created by the lack of open and honest REPORTING/DEBATES/INVESTIGATIONS etc? JUST ASKING! Now I am mainly talking about SCOTLAND/UK etc but maybe other countries the likes of CANADA/AMERICA/CANADA/AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND have tales and stories of their own to spill out to the people round the world—YES/NO? Could BONDI be a result of this DOUBLE STANDARD DIVISION? YES/NO???? Now I am JUST ASKING! Hey the WORLD IS A LOVELY PLACE AND WE KNOW THE DANGERS IN THE JUNGLES AND OCEAN BUT SINCE 2020 MORE THAN EVER A CLEAR PICTURE HAS SHOWN THAT THE REAL DANGERS ARE THE PEOPLE! Look in the mirror and think about it!
A clear picture emerges that the people have to unite and get back THE PEOPLES WORLD FOR THE PEOPLE.