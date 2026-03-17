DemsMight

Ivanka's Worst Nightmare: Daddy Trump

For years you’ve heard all the disgusting things Trump has publicly said about his daughter Ivanka. In fact, most of the media has. And yet, this problem, Donald Trump’s depravity, has been all but mostly ignored by the mainstream media, hell, even ignored by some of his loudest opponents. There’s been no analysis, no timeline made, and frankly no real questions around Trump’s sick and twisted behavior with his own daughter. But we’re here to do just that, not just to call it out, but connect the dots…