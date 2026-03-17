WE NEED TO GET THIS NARCISSITIC MFER OUT OF OUR EXECUTIVE BRANCH ASAP...IRAN IS WATCHING WHAT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE DOING & GOING TO DO...
EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES ARE IN HIS FACE...LETS KEEP IT THERE
On Friday night, the US military bombed more than ninety targets on Iran's Kharg Island — the chokepoint for 90% of Iran's oil exports. The president then said he might bomb it again "just for fun." On the same day, the Pentagon released the names of six American service members killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq.
The youngest was 28. The oldest was 38. Major John Klinner was 33 and leaves behind a wife, a two-year-old, and seven-month-old twins. Meanwhile, 2,500 Marines are deploying to the region, gas prices are up 24%, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Iran refuses to negotiate, and Israel says the military campaign will continue for at least three more weeks.
I warned on CNN that this is heading toward boots on the ground. Nobody in Washington has an exit strategy. The president says he'll know when it's over when he "feels it in his bones." These six Americans deserved better than that. So do the ones being sent there next.