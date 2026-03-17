On Friday night, the US military bombed more than ninety targets on Iran's Kharg Island — the chokepoint for 90% of Iran's oil exports. The president then said he might bomb it again "just for fun." On the same day, the Pentagon released the names of six American service members killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq.

The youngest was 28. The oldest was 38. Major John Klinner was 33 and leaves behind a wife, a two-year-old, and seven-month-old twins. Meanwhile, 2,500 Marines are deploying to the region, gas prices are up 24%, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Iran refuses to negotiate, and Israel says the military campaign will continue for at least three more weeks.