FDA Expands Probe Into COVID Vaccine-Related Deaths to Include Adults

HHS Fires Back at ‘Partisan Theatrics’ After Democratic House Member Moves to Impeach RFK Jr.

Whooping Cough Can Be ‘Terrifying’ — But Are Vaccines the Answer?

﻿﻿AAP Rejects New Hep B Recommendation, Claims Kids Will ‘Die’ if Newborns Don’t Get the Shot

With an Eye on Growing More Nutritious Food, USDA Announces $700M Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Program + More

﻿Are There Forever Chemicals in Your Water? Here’s the Latest Data. + More

New Jersey Health Freedom Advocates Lobby for Parents’ Rights Over State Control Over Vaccine Policy

In case you missed it ...

CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments

Children’s Health Defense filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, urging the agency to revoke all existing licenses granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The petition alleges the FDA violated its own rules when it licensed the vaccines. CEO Mary Holland called on the public to submit comments on the FDA website.

Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure. We will restore and protect the health of children by eliminating environmental exposures, holding responsible parties accountable, and establishing safeguards to prevent future harm to children’s health. Protecting Children, exposing Harms, seeking Justice.